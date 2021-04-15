Rajput case: NCB identifies drug supplier, launches search

The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) has identified the drug supplier in connection with thedrugs probe linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputsdeath, and launched a search for him, an official said onWednesday.

The drug supplier has been identified as Sahil Shahalias Sahil Flacko, a resident of Mumbai, who runsinternational drug trafficking network, the official said.

“Shah is suspected to be involved in the drugs caselinked to late actor Rajput,” he said.

During the investigation in the case, Shahs role as adrug supplier came to light, the official said, adding thatthe accused provided drugs for the actor.

“The NCB has launched a search for him,” he said.

On Monday, the anti-drug agency had arrested twopersons from Parel village in central Mumbai with hydroponic(curated) marijuana and cash of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Those accused persons were allegedly linked to Shahand were distributing buds, which are highly expensive andimported from Europe, Canada and the USA, the official said.

After the death of Rajput in June last year, the NCBhad launched a probe into the alleged use of drugs in the filmindustry and made multiple arrests.

