Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, they said.

A team of doctors examined him and advised him rest, the defence ministry said.

He was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders Conference in Delhi on Thursday, but had to skip it after testing positive for the virus, it said.

