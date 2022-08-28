Rajasthan: 3 cops suspended after man dies during bid to escape from police custody

Three policemen were suspended on Sunday after an accused in a dowry harassment case jumped out of a moving bus while he was being taken to a court and died in Rajasthans Churu district, officials said.

The incident took place on Saturday, a day after the accused, Pramod Kumar (38), was arrested, they said.

Pramod Kumar was being taken from Bhaleri police station to a court in Tara Nagar in Churu on a bus on Saturday when he jumped out of the vehicles rear door near Buchawas in a bid to escape from police custody. He was rushed to a hospital in Tara Nagar where he was declared dead, Inspector General, Bikaner range, Omprakash said.

Station House Officer of Churus Bhaleri police station Kedarmal, and constables Satveer Poonia and Bhairo Singh, who was escorting Kumar, have been suspended. Poonia was supposed to serve a notice to Kumar but instead, he placed him under arrest, he said.

The post-mortem examination of the body is being conducted by a medical board, the IG said, adding that a judicial inquiry will be conducted into the matter.

Kumars family members agreed to accept his body only after the suspension of the three policemen.

“The body will be handed over to Kumars family members today after the post-mortem examination,” the IG said.

