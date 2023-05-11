Tamil Nadu: TRB Rajaa sworn in as minister in Stalin’s cabinet

Three-time legislator and DMK IT wing secretary TRB Rajaa was sworn in as Minister here on Thursday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

In the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues, Rajaa was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Rajaa, son of former Union Minister and party treasurer T R Baalu took the oath in Tamil and the swearing-in ceremony was over within 10 minutes. Rajaa represents Mannargudi constituency in the Cauvery delta region of the State.

The 46-year old MLA was congratulated by Governor Ravi, Chief Minister Stalin and senior leaders.

