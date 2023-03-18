Bengal guv’s comment on Raj Bhavan as a conflict-free zone welcomed by TMC, BJP

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday welcomed West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose’s statement that Raj Bhavan should be a no conflict zone, saying that the idea should also be reflected in the conduct.

The BJP too welcomed Bose’s view but expressed apprehension on how much the ruling TMC would allow the Governor House to continue thinking in the same manner.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that he was quite hopeful that the statement would be reflected in the conduct of Raj Bhavan.

“We must not forget that Raj Bhavan is not controlled from outside, but by the governor. We expect Raj Bhavan to play a neutral role… We welcome the Governor’s statement,” Ghosh said.

