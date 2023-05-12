Proud of these youngsters: PM Modi congratulates students after CBSE Class 12,10 results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated students who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class 12 examinations, saying he is proud of these youngsters for their hardwork and determination.

The prime minister also congratulated students who have passed the Class 10 CBSE exams, and wished them for their upcoming endeavours.

“I congratulate all the Exam Warriors who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. I am proud of these youngsters for their hardwork and determination,” Modi said in a tweet.

He also congratulated the parents and teachers of these students for their monumental role in the success of the youngsters.

“I would like to tell those bright youngsters who feel they could have done better in the Class XII exams — you have so much more to look forward to in the coming times. One set of exams doesnt define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine,” Modi said in another tweet.

The CBSE on Friday declared the Class 12 results with 87.33 per cent of students clearing the exam, a dip of 5.38 per cent from last year. There will be no merit list to “avoid unhealthy competition”, the board announced.

The CBSE also declared the Class 10 results with 93.12 per cent of students clearing the exam, a dip of 1.28 percentage points from last year.

“Congratulations to all Exam Warriors who have passed in the Class X CBSE exams. Wishing them the very best for their upcoming endeavours. May they have a bright academic career and also pursue their other passions beyond the classroom,” the prime minister said.

