Production complete on The Vaccine War

Shooting on filmmaker Vivek Agnihotris next directorial The Vaccine War is complete, the makers said Wednesday.

The feature project is produced by Agnihotris actor-wife Pallavi Joshis I Am Buddha Productions. “The Vaccine War is unlike any other film that we have ever done under I Am Buddha productions. Science thriller is a very new genre and its a very difficult genre but we decided to accept the challenge. I think 100 marks should go to Vivek for accepting this challenge of writing and directing this film…

“So just waiting with bated breath for the cinema to hit the screens. Accepting new challenges has always been the motto of I Am Buddha productions and I think with The Vaccine War we have just set very new standards for ourselves. Sometimes its a little scary but its also extremely satisfying,” Joshi, who also stars in the film, said in a statement.

Nana Patekar, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, Girija Oak, and Yagya Turlapathi also round out the cast of “The Vaccine War”.

The movie is scheduled to be released on August 15 in 11 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Assamese.

