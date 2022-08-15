Potential conflict of interest: Nooyi to recuse herself from ICC media rights process

Indra Nooyi, the only female representative in the ICCs Board of Directors, has decided to recuse herself from the upcoming sale of its media rights process as she is also a member of potential digital rights bidder Amazons board.

The ICCs TV and digital rights bundle for the Indian sub-continent will be up for sale with sealed tenders being submitted on August 22.

If there is a tie between the bidders, then an e-auction will be held to decide the winner.

Some of the potential bidders include Star, Viacom18, Sony and Amazon.

Amazon, owned by Jeff Bezos, had pulled out of the IPL media rights auction with Star and Viacom winning the TV and digital rights, respectively, for record amounts.

Nooyi, a former CEO cum chairperson of global cola giant PepsiCo, is the ICCs first independent director, and she has decided to abstain herself from the process in order to avoid allegations of a potential conflict of interest.

“Indra Nooyis appointment to the Amazon board was declared to the ICC when she took up the role,” an ICC spokesperson told

