Post-pandemic, 30% more cancer patients treated at premier Mumbai institute

Post-coronavirus pandemic, a city-based premier cancer institute has reported 30 per cent more patients, many of them in advanced stages, a top official said on Saturday. The reason could be the fear of visiting the hospital, doctors at the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) said.

TMC Director Dr Rajendra Badwe said the institute treated 60 per cent of patients of its regular capacity during the coronavirus pandemic. As the COVID-19 cases have gone down significantly, patients are returning for treatment again.

We are treating 30 per cent more patients. This means that 30 per cent of patients were not treated during the pandemic and they are now coming back. Some of them are not greatly advanced, but some of them are, Dr Badwe told

