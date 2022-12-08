Popular comedian Sivanarayana Murthy dead

Popular comedian of Tamil films T Sivanarayana Murthy passed away due to age-related illness, a source close to his family said on Thursday.

He was 67. He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

“The actor, who rubbed shoulders with several famous stars like Vadivelu, Santhanam and late Vivek, and entertained the audience in a humourous way, died on Wednesday night. His last rites were performed at his native Pattukottai today,” said a source in the Tamil film industry.

Sivanarayana Murthy had worked with famous actors like Rajanikanth and Vijay, too. He shot to fame through his debut film: Poonthottam, directed by Visu.

He has to his credit over 200 films through which he tickled the funny bones of the audience.

