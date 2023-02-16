Pondy to emerge as most developed UT soon: CM

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday said the Union Territory is set to emerge as most developed region soon and steps are being taken to develop all sectors.

Handing over monthly assistance to senior citizens and those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes at a function here, he said, “The AINRC-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government in Puducherry has expedited several schemes to ensure adequate infrastructure.” “The schemes which were ignored during the previous regime were now being expeditiously implemented and Puducherry would soon emerge as developed Union Territory,” he said.

Taking a dig at the previous Congress government for ignoring development of roads, the Chief Minister said of the 280 km stretch which were battered by rains, the present government has repaired 120 km so far.

“Very soon, the remaining roads would be repaired,” he added. Rangasamy said that with the cooperation of the NDA government at the Centre, the territorial administration was implementing several welfare schemes covering students, senior citizens and downtrodden. “Students in Class IX would be given bicycles in the next few days and laptops would also be distributed free of cost to them before the commencement of the budget session of the territorial assembly in March,” he said.

“My government is keen that no section of people should be left high and dry and welfare schemes evolved by the administration would reach out to all sections of people,” he said. The previous government had not hiked the monthly assistance even by Rs 5. The present government which assumed office one-and-half years ago had increased the assistance by Rs 500 under Old Age Pension scheme, the Chief Minister said. Rangasamy said that the welfare schemes were being implemented much to appreciation of the people.

Puducherry Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu, AINRC legislator Lakshmikandan and government whip A K D Arumugham were among those present.

