Political parties condemn attack on minority villagers in Rajouri

Mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir condemned the suspected terror attack on some people from the minority community at a village in Rajouri on Sunday evening in which four civilians were killed and six injured.

While the BJP pledged to wipe out terrorism from the Union Territory, the Congress alleged the administration has failed on the security front.

“Their tall claims of normalcy is shaken by the incident. They have failed to protect the minority community first in Kashmir and now in Jammu,” a Congress spokesperson said, criticising the administration.

Suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses belonging to people from the minority community at Upper Dangri village, about eight kilometres from Rajouri town, killing four civilians and injuring six others, officials said.

Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said police, along with the Army and the CRPF, have launched a massive search operation to nab the two “armed men” behind the attack.

J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told

