Police called to suburban Chicago home find 5 people dead

Five people have been found dead at a home in suburban Chicago in what police said Wednesday was a likely domestic-related incident.

The Buffalo Grove Police Department said officers were sent around 11 a.m. to a single-family residence following a call for a wellbeing check on an adult female. The officers forced their way inside the home and found five people dead, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic-related incident, and there is no threat to the public, the department said in a news release.

The department said the names of the dead were being withheld until relatives could be notified and pending the coroners examination.

A phone message seeking additional details was left for a department spokesperson.

