PM to address NDPP-BJP election rally in Nagaland Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally in Chumoukedima district on Friday to campaign for the February 27 Nagaland assembly election, a top BJP leader said on Thursday.

Modi will address a rally of the BJP-NDPP, which are the only two parties to have entered into a pre-poll alliance. Announcing Modis visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said visits by important BJP leaders to the poll-bound state shows the partys concern for Nagalands future and its relation with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed election rallies in Nagaland over the past one week.

The BJP-NDPP alliance will contest in all the seats of the 60-member House.

