PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS-Guwahati on Apr 14

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati will start functioning with 150 beds from April 14 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates it, a top official of the premier medical facility said on Wednesday. Patient care services at AIIMS, Guwahati had started with telemedicine from August last year and limited OPD for local residents began in September, Executive Director Ashok Puranik said at a press conference here. He said 85 per cent construction work at the project site is already complete.

Most of the clinical departments are functional with the out patient department handling an average of 150 patients per day. The services include day care, pharmacy, laboratory facilities and radiological investigations, he said.

We are taking baby steps at present with 150 beds to become functional from April 14, but within the next three or four years, the hospital will be fully functional with a capacity of 750 beds, Puranik said.

The hospital will provide high-quality patient care services in various specialities and super specialities including cardiology, neurology, burns and plastic surgery, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery and interventional radiology, the official said.

Advertisement

AIIMS, Guwahati was established with the three-pronged objective of state-of-the-art patient care, high-quality medical education and cutting-edge research, which will not only benefit Assam, but also its neighbouring states of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Manipur, he said.

The institute aims to correct regional imbalances in the availability of affordable and reliable tertiary healthcare services, to augment facilities for quality medical education and providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Assam and neighbouring states, Puranik said.

It will also provide cancer care, advanced laparoscopy facilities, trauma care and futuristic interventions like robotic surgery, organ transplantation, regenerative medicine, genetics and simulation lab.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)