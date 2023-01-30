PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary.

“I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India,” Modi tweeted.

Gandhi, the father of the nation, was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)