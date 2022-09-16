PM Modi meets Turkish President Erdogan; discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in the historic Uzbek city of Samarkand during which they discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.

The two leaders are in Samarkand to attend the SCO summit. “PM @narendramodi held talks with President @RTErdogan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors,” the Prime Ministers Office tweeted.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Over the years, it has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

Advertisement

Iran is likely to be given the status of a permanent member of the SCO at the Samarkand summit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)