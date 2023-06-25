PM Modi leaves for India after concluding historic State visits to US, Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for India after concluding his first-ever visit to Egypt where he held talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and was conferred with the Arab countrys highest honour Order of the Nile.

Modi, who arrived here on Saturday after concluding a high-profile state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden, was received at the airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

“My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection,” Modi tweeted.

His two-day state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

Modi held talks with President El-Sisi on Sunday and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investments, energy ties and people-to-people connections. The two countries elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

President El-Sisi conferred Modi with Order of the Nile award – Egypts highest state honour. This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier in the day, Modi visited Egypts historic 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque, restored with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community. He also visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery in Cairo and paid homage to over 4,300 valiant Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Egypt and Aden during World War I. He also took a tour of pyramids at Giza. On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, and discussed issues related to promoting social harmony and countering extremism and radicalisation.

Later in the evening, Modi met members of the Indian community in Egypt who showered fulsome praise on him, hailing him as Indias hero.

He also met prominent personalities in Egypt, including Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region, and Tarek Heggy, a renowned author and petroleum strategist.

Modi started his five-day visit on June 20. He visited the US from June 21-24. His visit to the US started in New York, where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden.

The two leaders held a historic summit, followed by Modis address to Congress and a State Dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.

The visit was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden hailed the “landmark” pact to jointly produce jet engines in India to power military aircraft and the US drone deal.

Modi on Thursday became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. His first address to a joint meeting of the US Congress was in 2016.

During his address, he sought action against state sponsors of terrorism. Modi also made a strong push for reforming multilateral institutions, including the UN, and spoke glowingly of Indias ties with the US.

On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a luncheon for the Indian leader at the State Department. Modi also met top CEOs of the US and India at the White House.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)