People in authority should ensure respect for central forces on public duty: West Bengal Guv

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Sunday said those in authority must ensure respectfor constitutional institutions and central forces engaged inpublic duty.

Dhankhars comments came a day after the state plungedinto chaos when five people were killed, including four inCISF firing, during the fourth phase of polling in Cooch Behardistrict.

“People in authority must show statesmanship & ensurerespect for constitutional institutions & CAPF engaged inpublic duty,” the Governor said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee described the incident of firing as “genocide” andclaimed that the tragedy was the “result of a conspiracy”hatched by the saffron party to intimidate voters.

Countering her, Union Home Minister Amit Shah allegedthat Banerjees advice to gherao central forces had instigatedpeople to attack the CISF personnel, which led to thekillings.

Dhankhar said violence has no place in democracy.

“We must unitedly condemn and abjure violence thathas no place in democracy. Pained and anguished at violence inCoochbehar leading to loss of lives,” he added.

