PCA chief under scanner after fathers alleged misbehaviour with ground staff

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Gulzar Chahal has come under the scanner after his father, a former IPS officer, allegedly misbehaved with a veteran ground staff inside the PCA stadium complex.

The incident happened nearly two weeks back when Chahals father, retired DGP Harinder Singh Chahal, was on his evening walk inside the premises of the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

The veteran curator, who is a life member of PCA and has worked in BCCI in various capacities, was barred from entering the ground for a few days but was allowed to comeback after the incident became a hot topic inside the PCA corridors.

“Presidents father cannot be allowed to use stadium premises for morning or evening walk as he isnt member of the association. The veteran curator wasnt aware about the gentlemans identity and stopped and questioned him,” a senior PCA official told

