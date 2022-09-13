Pavan Varma meets Nitish but keeps cards close to his chest

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seems intent on mending fences with estranged former colleagues as part of the spadework for posing a credible challenge to the BJPs national hegemony.

Kumar received at his official residence here on Monday night Pavan Varma, the diplomat-turned-politician who had served as a national general secretary of the JD(U) until expulsion from the party in 2020 in the heat of the controversy over CAA-NPR-NRC.

My meeting with Nitish ji was a courtesy call. We have been old friends, notwithstanding political differences that may have emerged from time to time,” Varma told

