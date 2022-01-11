Patnaik lays foundation stone for 2 barrages in Sundergarh

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of two barrages being built at a cost of Rs 493 crore on Ib river in Kopsingha and Kudabanga blocks of Sundargarh district.

The projects will be funded by the government and are likely to be completed in two years, he said.

On completion the barrages will benefit 47,000 people in Sundargarh Sadar, Lefripada, Balisankara, Tangarpali blocks and Sundargarh municipality, he said.

This apart, 488 hectares will be irrigated by the two projects. Fishermen can also use the barrages for fishing. The bridges on these barrages when completed will provide direct connectivity to the people of Lefripada and Tangarpali blocks to Rourkela, he said.

Advertisement

Laying the foundation stone for the projects, Patnaik said the two barrage projects in Sundergarh are part of the state governments Rs 11,700 crore in-stream storage structure scheme. Under it barrages will be constructed at 30 places over different rivers.

This facility will improve groundwater levels, provide perennial water for irrigation to farmers and make available clean drinking water to villages, he said.

Describing Sundergarh as the lighthouse of Odishas development, Patnaik said Rourkela city, Rourkela Steel Plant and Rourkela NIT have enhanced the pride of Odisha. The memory of legendary Biju Patnaik is associated with these important projects.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)