Pandemic, rise of service sector takes shine off Vishwakarma puja

The number of Vishwakarma idols, the engineer-architect god of the Hindu pantheon, making their way to factories, jute mills and garages across the city has shrunk, as Covid-struck manufacturing industry beset by lay-offs limps back to normalcy.

As society evolves and Kolkatas services sector expands, Ganesha is slowly taking over with more and more idols of the god of intellect and wisdom being ordered for worship from the sculptors lanes as compared to the engineer-god, a favourite for decades for factory workers in this commercial city.

The demand for idols of Vishwakarma has gone down, while the orders for Ganesha idols have risen in the last few years, artisan Sanatan Pal told

