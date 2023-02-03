Pakistani drone shot down by BSF along Punjab border

A Pakistani drone entering into India from along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday, a senior officer said.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed around 2:30 am near border post Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of the state.

The drone has been recovered this morning between the border fence and zero line. A packet containing suspected contraband has also been recovered with it, a BSF spokesperson said.

Further search for possible drone droppings is underway in the area, he said.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)