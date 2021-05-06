Over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in Pune city

The Pune district reported 9,131 new coronavirus cases, 3,260 of them in Pune city, in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 case count to 8,85,592, a health official said on Wednesday evening. The death toll in the district reached 13,826 with 149 patients succumbing to the infection.

“Of 9,131 cases, 3,260 were in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has a caseload of 4,36,349. However, 3,303 patients were also discharged from hospitals in the city,” said the official.

As many as 2,148 cases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area, he said.

