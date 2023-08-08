Over 200 Imran Khan supporters arrested from Paks Punjab since his arrest: police

More than 200 supporters of Imran Khan, including those who resisted the former prime ministers arrest in a corruption case, have been arrested across Pakistans Punjab province, police announced on Tuesday.

Khan, 70, was arrested from his Zaman Park residence on Saturday shortly after an Islamabad trial court found him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in jail. Khan, also the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (

