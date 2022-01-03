Over 100 Kolkata doctors test positive for COVID-19

Over 100 doctors in three different hospitals of Kolkata have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a senior health official said on Monday.

At least 70 doctors of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, 24 medical practitioners of Chittaranjan Seva Sadan and Shishu Sadan Hospital in Kalighat, and 12 of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology have tested positive for the infection, the official told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)