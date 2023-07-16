Opposition parties forming ‘Protection of Dynasties Alliance’: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda charged on Sunday that opposition parties were in the process of forming an alliance to “protect” their dynastic politics and that the UPA of Congress stood for “utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar” – oppression, favouritism and atrocities.

The proposed coalition is not a “Patriotic Democratic Alliance” but a “Protection of Dynasties Alliance”, he said. Calling the Congress a party of “mother-son-daughter”, Nadda said its government in Rajasthan is setting new records of corruption and has no right to be in power even for a minute.

Addressing a rally after launching the BJPs “Nahi Sahega Rajasthan” campaign against the Congress government, he targeted the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by the Congress and said, “UPA of Congress stands for utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar.” “Whereas the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas,” he said.

Nadda said that these days the opposition parties have started saying a new thing, PDA or Patriotic Democratic Alliance.

“…I call PDA the Protection of Dynasties Alliance…it is a way to protect dynastic politics,” he said.

“All these people join the alliance to save their families while Modi works to take the country forward. We should understand this difference, he said.

After more than a dozen prominent opposition parties resolved to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 assembly polls at their meeting in Patna last month, some reports claimed that their proposed coalition could be called “Patriotic Democratic Alliance” (PDA).

Nadda named parties such as the JDU and the Samajwadi Party and said these were parties of dynasts and cannot give anything to each other.

He termed the Congress a party of “mother-son-daughter” and said that except them, all other leaders of the party including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were on contract while former deputy CM Sachin Pilot was on “sub-contract”.

At the event in Jaipur, Nadda launched the party’s poll campaign — Nahi Sahega Rajasthan — to oust the Congress from power in Rajasthan. Assembly elections are due in the state by the year-end.

This campaign will be run in the entire state.

Nadda launched the campaign and a theme video which highlights crime against women, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues.

He also released a “Fail Card” of the Congress-led state government.

He targeted the state government saying that it loots and tortures people and has broken all records of atrocities against Dalits, tribals, women, children and the poor.

“It has no right to be in power even for a minute,” he said.

He said that encouraging corruption and creating new records of corruption is the character of the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

He charged that the Congress government in the state has worked towards demolition of houses of refugees from Pakistan with bulldozers for its vote-bank politics.

Nadda said that crime has increased under Congress rule and women are not safe.

He said that the Gehlot government has broken all records of corruption, appeasement politics was at its peak and all sections of society are distressed under the Congress rule.

The BJP chief called upon the people to defeat the Congress in the upcoming elections and form the BJP government to bring development in the state.

He also highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

In the programme, he also met the widows of paramilitary jawans Manju Jat and Madhubala who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack. The widows had protested against the Congress government in March this year over their various demands.

Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore also targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over the rape and murder of a girl in Karauli recently, murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur last year, and rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Bikaners Khajuwala and other incidents.

Referring to the “Nahi Sahega Rajasthan” campaign, he said that Rajasthan will no longer tolerate such incidents.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president C P Joshi, deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia also addressed the programme.

