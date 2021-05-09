Only 10 persons can attend weddings, funerals in Chhattisgarh

In view of the grim coronavirussituation, the Chhattisgarh government on Sunday said only 10persons will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals in thestate, while all kinds of religious, social, political, socialand other programmes will continue to remain prohibited in thestate.

The General Administration Department issued theguidelines to this effect on Sunday for all divisionalcommissioners (revenue), Inspector General of Police (IGPs),district collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs).

At present, several districts in the state have setdifferent limits on the number of people allowed at weddings,while some other districts have even cancelled permission forsuch functions during the lockdown at the local level.

Advertisement

The new guidelines said that in order to put aneffective check on the spread of the new variant ofcoronavirus, there will be a strict ban on the presence ofmore than ten people in marriage functions and funeralrituals, an official statement said.

There will be a complete ban on all kinds ofreligious, social, political and other programmes across thestate, it said.

The directive said that officials should make anappeal through various religious and community heads to peopleto avoid crowding in all kinds of religious and socialfestivals and carry out pooja or other rituals at personallevel in their respective houses, it said.

COVID-19 positive persons should comply with theisolation protocol strictly and officials should ensure thatsuch protocols are being adhered to, it added.

Notably, lockdown is in force in all 28 districts ofthe state for varying period with different relaxations tocontain the spread of the infection.

Some districts, which are witnessing a spike in cases,have already cancelled permission granted earlier for weddingsduring the lockdown period, while some other districts,including Raipur, had already restricted the number of peopleto attend weddings to 10.

Till Saturday, the state had recorded 8,42,356 COVID-19 cases, including 10,381 deaths. The number of active casesin the state till Saturday was 1,30,859, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)