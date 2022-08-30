One more leopard chased from special enclosure meant for cheetahs in MP national park

Forest personnel have managed to chase away one more leopard roaming in the special enclosure meant for the arrival of cheetahs in Madhya Pradeshs Kuno Palpur National Park (KNP), an official said on Tuesday.

Five leopards had last month entered the special enclosure, spread over five square kilometres, for the acclimatisation of cheetahs. Two of them were chased away earlier and one was captured last week.

The fourth one escaped from the fenced area on Monday following intense patrolling by foresters, Sheopurs divisional forest officer Prakash Verma told

