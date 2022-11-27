Ola, Uber drivers fret over 5 pc convenience fee on each autorickshaw ride

The Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association (OUDOA) and the autorickshaw drivers linked with the ride-hailing companies are apprehensive about the five per cent convenience fee and Goods and Services Tax levied on every autorickshaw ride taken up by passengers.

The Karnataka government on November 25 directed the regional transport authorities to charge five per cent convenience fee and GST from the ride hailing companies on each autorickshaw ride by the passengers.

OUDOA president Tanveer Pasha blamed the state government for not presenting the case properly before the Karnataka High Court.

The government should have brought an amendment to the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules because there is no provision for autorickshaw in it, Pasha told

