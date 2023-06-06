Odisha train crash: Mamata likely to visit injured in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit hospitals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in neighbouring Odisha on Tuesday (June 6) to meet those injured in the triple train crash undergoing treatment there.

Banerjee to be accompanied by state ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja, is also likely to meet those undergoing treatment at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital in Paschim Medinipore district while returning from Bhubaneswar, a source in the state secretariat said.

“Besides meeting the patients Banerjee will be overseeing how they are being treated. She is also going to talk to the family members of the injured. She is also likely to meet those undergoing treatment at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital while returning, but that is yet not confirmed,” he told

