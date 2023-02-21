Odisha minister murder: Plea for detailed mental evaluation of accused rejected by court

The crime branch of the Odisha Police, which is probing the murder of state minister Naba Kishore Das, said on Monday that a prayer for a detailed mental examination of accused Gopal Das has been rejected by a court here.

In a statement, the crime branch also said that a special board of four psychiatrists was constituted to examine the mental health of the accused, which suggested that there was a need for his detailed examination.

The statement also claimed that Gopal Das, the dismissed assistant sub-inspector of police, has a “prolonged history of mental illness”.

“The board examined him and carried out an analysis at Jharsuguda. It later opined that there is a need to have detailed examination of the accused to come to a definite conclusion about his mental health.” The crime branch had prayed for a further comprehensive mental evaluation of Gopal Das at NIMHANS Bangalore, before the learned Judicial Magistrate First Class-1, Jharsuguda, in accordance with the advice of the medical board, but the plea was rejected, the release maintained.

It may next approach a “higher forum” with the plea, the statement added. The accused was earlier subjected to polygraph and narco analysis tests in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das was shot in the chest, allegedly by Gopal Das, at Gandhi Chhak in Brajrajnagar area of Jharsuguda district on January 29. He died at a Bhubaneswar hospital hours later.

