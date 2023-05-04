Not invited for inauguration of new Secretariat: Telangana Governor

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said she was not invited to the recent inauguration of the state’s new Secretariat.

Speaking at an event here, she termed as unfortunate Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan, the camp office-cum-official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, not coming together.

“We can meet the heads of other countries. But, we cannot meet the head of this state. It is very unfortunate, sometimes. We cannot come closer also. Countries can come closer. But, very unfortunate. I should not talk politics. But, Raj Bhavan, Pragati Bhavan cannot come closer,” she said.

“There is a very big secretariat building opened. But, there is no invitation for the first citizen… Whether it is Chief Minister, whether it is Governor or whether it is council of ministers. They are not for self. They are for the state. They are for the country,” she added.

The Telangana Raj Bhavan on Tuesday clarified that “no invitation whatsoever” had been sent to the Governor to attend the inauguration of the states new Secretariat complex, which it said was the precise reason for her not attending the event. The Raj Bhavan had denied a “baseless and false” allegation that an invitation had been extended to the Governor for the inauguration of the new Secretariat building by the government and that she did not attend the function in spite of the invitation sent to her. The new Telangana Secretariat was inaugurated on April 30.

Ties between Raj Bhavan and the BRS government have not been cordial and Soundararajan had earlier complained of protocol not being followed during her visits to the districts.

