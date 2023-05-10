North-East MPs appeal for peace in Manipur

The North East MPs Forum (NEMPF), an organisation of parliamentarians from the region, on Wednesday appealed to everyone in Manipur to abstain from the use of force or any kind of violence and said it was committed to working towards the restoration of peace and order in the affected areas.

In a statement, chairman of NEMPF Kiren Rijiju also urged all members of the society to come together during these difficult times and work towards restoring peace and harmony in the society.

“It is with great sorrow that on behalf of the North East Member of Parliament Forum, we extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incidents that occurred in Manipur recently.

“The pain caused by the loss of lives and properties is irreplaceable, and our hearts go out to those who have been affected by these tragic events,” the NEMPF said.

The forum said it understood that emotions were running high at this moment and people may be induced to violence.

“However, we appeal to every member of the community to abstain from the use of force or any kind of violence. Such acts will only exacerbate the situation and cause more harm to innocent people,” it said.

The NEMPF said it believed that every life was precious, and it was committed to work towards the restoration of peace and order in the affected areas. It said it was aware that the efforts will be incomplete without the cooperation of the public.

“Hence, we appeal to all members of the society to kindly help us in our endeavors to restore peace and order. We understand that the situation is challenging, and people may be struggling to meet their basic needs. Please be assured that we are tirelessly working towards the restoration of basic amenities in all affected areas,” the statement said.

The NEMPF said it was committed to providing necessary assistance and support to all those who have been affected by these tragic events.

“We urge all members of the community to come together during these difficult times and work towards restoring peace and harmony in our society. Let us show our solidarity and support towards those who have been affected and work towards building a better tomorrow,” it said.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.

The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land which had led to a series of smaller agitations since February this year.

