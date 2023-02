Netanyahu launches contentious overhaul as thousands protest

Tens of thousands of Israelis on Monday protested outside the parliament building in a show of force against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as his government formally launched its contentious plan to overhaul the countrys legal system.

The boisterous demonstration outside the Knesset, coupled with a stormy committee vote inside the building, appeared to deepen the divisions over Netanyahus program. The plan has triggered weeks of mass protests, prompted condemnations from wide swaths of Israeli society and drawn a statement of concern from President Joe Biden.

Netanyahu and his allies say the countrys unelected judges have too much power and need to be reined in. His opponents say that Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, has a deep conflict of interest. They say his planned overhaul will destroy the countrys democratic checks and balances and is a poorly disguised plot to make his criminal case go away.

Mondays demonstration was the largest to take place in the city in years. Thousands of people poured into Jerusalem from around the country on jam-packed trains, hoisting flags and chanting “democracy” as they exited the station. “They hear us,” opposition leader Yair Lapid told the crowd as he pointed at the parliament. “They hear our strength and our commitment. They pretend they dont hear. They pretend theyre not afraid. But they hear and they are afraid.” Organisers claimed that more than 100,000 people joined Mondays rally. They included Arab, womens rights and LGBTQ activists as well as opposition parties. The crowd was noisy, blowing horns, chanting “democracy,” singing and whistling. But the event passed without incident and police said there were no arrests.

Advertisement

Many protesters carried the blue and white Israeli flag and posters decrying what they said was an attack on the countrys democratic institutions. “Shame! Shame!” and “Israel will not be a dictatorship,” they chanted. “The people wont have it,” said Boaz Zarki, a demonstrator in Jerusalem. “The separation of authority is critical to the existence of democracy.” Other large demonstrations were held in cities around the country. Despite a call by Israels figurehead president to freeze the legislation and begin a dialogue with the opposition, Netanyahu pressed ahead with his program.

As protesters were gathered outside, a parliamentary committee controlled by a Netanyahu ally passed the first pieces of legislation connected to the plan. They include a proposal to give the Netanyahu-dominated legislature control over judicial appointments. Currently, judges are appointed by an independent committee that includes lawyers, politicians and judges. A second proposal would take away the Supreme Courts authority to review the legality over major pieces of legislation known as “Basic Laws.” Still in the works is another proposal to give parliament the power to overturn Supreme Court decisions it does not like. Opponents say the proposal would push Israel toward a system like Hungary and Poland in which the leader wields control over all major levers of power. During the unruly committee vote, opposition members stood on the conference table, pounded the desks and shouted “shame!” The committee chairman, Simcha Rothman, a member of a far-right religious party, ejected several opposition politicians, at least two of whom were dragged away by security guards.

Mondays vote sends the first pieces of legislation to the full parliament which would have to pass them again in three separate votes. The first such vote is expected to take place next Monday. Netanyahu controls a solid majority in parliament, and there appears to be little to prevent him from pushing ahead. Nonetheless, Mondays developments set the tone for what could lie ahead.

Netanyahu accused the opposition of “intentionally dragging the country to anarchy,” but also appeared to hold out the possibility of dialogue with his opponents.

Late Monday, Netanyahus justice minister, Yariv Levin, and Rothman, the committee chairman, issued a joint statement inviting opposition leaders for a meeting hosted by the president.

But opposition leaders dismissed the offer, saying the legislation must first be frozen before dialogue can begin. “Anything else is surrender. Anything else destroys the protests,” said Merav Michaeli, leader of the opposition Labor Party.

Netanyahu and his allies took office in December after the countrys fifth election in less than four years. That election, like its predecessors, focused on Netanyahus fitness for office at a time when he is facing serious criminal charges. Netanyahu has lashed out at the countrys police, prosecutors and judges, saying he is the victim of a deep-state-style conspiracy to oust him. His critics say he is motivated by a personal grudge and the plan will put Israel on a path similar to authoritarian countries like Hungary and Poland.

Eliad Shraga, chairman of the Movement for Quality Government, a civil-society group that organised Mondays demonstration, said the gathering was meant to send a message of support to the Supreme Court and a warning to the Knesset.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)