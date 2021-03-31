NCB arrests actor Ajaz Khan in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau hasarrested Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant AjazKhan in connection with a drugs case, a senior NCB officialsaid on Wednesday.

Khan was initially detained by the NCB Mumbai zonalunit on Tuesday after he landed at the city airport, he said.

His name had cropped up during the interrogation ofarrested drug peddler Shadab Batata, the official said.

Advertisement

Accordingly, Khan was questioned by the NCB at itsoffice in south Mumbai andhis statement was recorded lateTuesday night.

After examining his role in the crime, he was placedunder arrest, the official said.

A team led by NCBs zonal director Sameer Wankhedealso conducted searches in suburban Andheri and Lokhandwala onTuesday in connection with the case, he said.

While speaking to media persons before entering theNCBs office on Tuesday, Khan said he was not detained and hehad himself come to meet the anti-drug agencys officers.

The actor has worked in some Bollywood films and TVshows.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)