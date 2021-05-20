Narrow escape for 84 passengers of Hatia-Rourkela train

Eight-four passengers on board the Hatia-Rourkela passenger train had a close shave after it met with an accident near the Kanaroan railway station in Jharkhand, an official said.

The incident took place around 8.20 pm.

Divisional Railway Manager, Ranchi, Neeraj Ambastha said another engine was attached to the train after the accident and it was flagged off for Rourkela.

“The Hatia-Rourkela passenger train met with an accident near Kanaroan railway station. All 84 passengers and the crew are safe. A team has been rushed to the spot to ascertain the reasons behind the accident,” DRM Ambastha told

