My heart is with you: Ariana Grande remembers Manchester bombing victims on fourth anniversary

Pop star Ariana Grande has paid tributes to the victims of the 2017s Manchester Arena bombing, which claimed the lives of 22 people.

The suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the lobby of the arena on May 22, 2017, shortly after a concert by Grande. Over 800 people were wounded in the attack. Grande posted a message on her Instagram story, writing that the victims of the attack were always in her thoughts and that the “anniversary will never be an easy one.” “Although grief is ever present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round… I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always,” she wrote.

The 27-year-old singer also shared an image with the names of the 22 people who were killed in the bombing.

Since 2017, Grande has honoured the bombing victims in numerous ways, including hosting a benefit concert two weeks later in June 2017, with proceeds going toward the British Red Cross and the support of victims and their families. On an episode of her YouTube docuseries “Dangerous Woman Diaries”, she shared a letter she wrote to fans after the attack. The singer and her Dangerous Woman tour crew also got tattoos of worker bees – the citys symbol.

