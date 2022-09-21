Muslim devotee from TN donates Rs 1 cr to Tirupati temple

A Chennai-based Muslim devotee of Lord Venkateshwara has made a donation of Rs.1.02 crore in cash and kind to the famous hill shrine in Tirumala near here.

Abdul Ghani, who has been making different kinds of offerings including vehicles, furniture and cash for over three decades visited the temple with his family members on Tuesday and offered furniture and utensils total worth about Rs.87 lakh and a demand draft for Rs.15 lakh to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) that governs the over two-millennia old hill shrine, a temple official said on Wednesday.

The offering of furniture and utensils would be utilized for the VIP guest house on the hills, the official told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)