Mumbai suburban services delayed due to technical snag in local train, other incidents

Suburban services were delayed on the Central Railways main line on Wednesday morning by 10-15 minutes due to a technical snag in a local train in Mumbai, alarm chain pulling in an express train and a woman passengers attempt to forcefully travel in the motormans cabin of another local train, officials said.

A fast local train on way to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai was held up in Bhandup-Nahur section for 20 minutes due to a technical snag, Central Railways chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure told

