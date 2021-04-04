Mumbai: More beds to be operationalised for COVID-19 patients

In the wake of an alarming spikein COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai civic body on Sunday said it hasdecided to make more beds operational in medical facilitiestreating patients of the viral infection in the city.

On Saturday, the city reported 9,108 new cases ofcoronavirus, the highest spike in a single day.

“We have operationalised an additional 3,000 beds indedicated COVID-19 health care centres and dedicated COVID-19hospitals under the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai(MCGM) in last seven days,” civic commissioner I S Chahal saidin a statement.

“The number of beds available on our real-time livedashboard for allotment has gone up from 12,906 to 15,971,”the official said.

Chahal further said 4,160 beds were vacant forallotment on Saturday night.

“We areoperationalising an additional 3,000 beds(including 400 in ICUs) in the dedicated COVID-19 health carecentres and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the coming sevendays,” he said.

Chahal also noted that some patients were becomingcritical by waiting for their choice of a medical facility forhospitalisation.

Hence, he appealed to patients not to wait forhospitalisation.

“They should occupy beds wherever available forimmediate treatment if they aresymptomatic, as the treatmentprotocol is similar everywhere and well established now.

Abundant beds are available in other hospitals,” he said.

Chahal said they have also operationalised 30 CCC-2(COVID-19 care centres) facilities for asymptomatic COVID-19patients in the last seven days with a capacity to accommodate4,600 patients.

“Another 18,300 beds in CCC-2 facilities are availablein reserve with us,” he said.

The CCC-1 facilities are set up mostly in hotels andhalls and do not have 24-hour monitoring facility, while CCC-2are government facilities where doctors and nurses areavailable round-the-clock.

