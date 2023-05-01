Mumbai: CM Shinde launches electric bus service

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday launched the electric bus service of the state transport (ST) corporation.

Altogether 100 electric Shivneri buses will operate on the Mumbai-Thane-Pune routes, an official said after the event.

Shinde described ST as the lifeline of Maharashtra and asked it to provide maximum quality and people oriented services.

Shinde also launched a campaign, named after late Bal Thackeray, for cleanliness and beautification of bus stands. It was announced that Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure will be STs goodwill ambassador.

In April last year, ST buses ferried three lakh passengers, and in April this year, the number rose to 54 lakh, a senior ST official said.

