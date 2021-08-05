Mulling reopening schools, colleges after Durga Puja vacation later this year: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is weighing options for reopening schools and colleges on alternate days after the Durga Puja vacation in November. Educational institutions have been closed in the state since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year. “However, nothing has been finalised just yet,” Banerjee told reporters following a meeting of the Global Advisory Board (GAB), headed by Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, at the state secretariat.

The economist is in West Bengal to discuss Covid strategies.

