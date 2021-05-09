MP sees 11,051 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported11,051 fresh Covid-19 cases and 86 fatalities, taking thetally of infections to 6,71,763 and the toll to 6,420, thestate health department said.

A total of 4,538 patients were discharged fromhospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total count ofrecoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 5,56,430, the department said.

With 1,679 new cases, Indores caseload went up to1,26,832 while that of Bhopal rose to 1,04,332 with theaddition of 1,556 cases.

Advertisement

Indore and Bhopal each reported sevenCOVID-19fatalities, taking the tolls to 1,204 and 795, respectively,officials said.

Indore is now left with 16,282 active cases whileBhopal has 14,439 such cases.

With 65,282 new tests, the total number of samplestested so far for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh crossed 83.23lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases6,71,763, new cases 11,051, death toll 6,420, recovered5,56,430, active cases 1,08,913, number of tests so far82,23,990.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)