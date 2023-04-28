MP IAS body expresses concern over release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan from jail

A body representing Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in Madhya Pradesh on Friday expressed deep concern and anguish over the release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan, who was serving a life sentence for killing a district magistrate in Bihar three decades ago, after the Nitish Kumar government tweaked jail rules.

Mohan, a former Lok Sabha MP, was released from Bihars Saharsa jail on Thursday morning after being behind bars for 15 years for the murder of G Krishnaiah, the then-district magistrate of Gopalganj who was beaten to death by a mob in Muzaffarpur district in 1994. The 69-year-old gangster-turned-politician was convicted for the IAS officer’s murder in 2007.

Mohan’s name figured in a list of more than 20 prisoners who were ordered to be set free by a notification issued by the Bihar government’s law department earlier this week. His remission of sentence followed an amendment of Bihar Prison Manual, whereby the restriction on early release of those involved in killing of a public servant on duty was done away with.

The decision (to change jail rules and facilitate Mohans release) will adversely affect the morale and fortitude of each and every public servant, the associations secretary, Vivek Porwal, told PTI.

