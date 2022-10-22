MP: AIMIM leader offers biryani to new entrants to boost membership in Bhopal

A leader of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been offering biryani and breakfast to new entrants in the outfit in Narela Assembly constituency of Madhya Pradeshs Bhopal as part of a drive to increase the partys base in the region.

The party led by Asaduddin Owaisi had for the first time contested the recently held urban bodies polls in the state and secured seven seats of corporators.

We are welcoming people who did not get due respect in their parties, whether it was the BJP or Congress. When they come to our office to join the outfit, as a mark of respect, we offer them biryani or breakfast such as samosas and tea, like we do to guests in our homes,” AIMIM leader Peerzada Tauqeer Nizami told

