MotoGP commits long-term plan to India, first race likely in 2023

In a massive boost for motor sport in the country, the MotoGP organisers on Wednesday announced that the biggest two-wheel racing event could come to India as early as next year. An MoU, which promises seven races in as many years, was announced, but MotoGP organisers Dorna Sports and Indian promoters Faristreet Sports did not set a date for the first race, which is being branded as Grand Prix of Bharat. If 2023 doesnt work out, both parties aim to conduct a testing event the same year before the inaugural round in 2024. Dorna will announce the 2023 calendar soon.

The MoU was announced in the presence of Dorna Sports MD Carlos Ezpeleta and Indian promoter Fairstreet Sports (FSS) COO Pushkar Nath and director Amit Sandill. The round when it happens will also include races in junior category — Moto2 and Moto3.

