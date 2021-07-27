Moroccan Olympic boxer tries to take a bite out of opponent

A heavyweight boxer from Morocco apparently tried to take a bite out of his New Zealand opponents ear in their opening bout at the Tokyo Olympics.

Youness Baallas attempt to fight like Mike Tyson occurred late in the third round of his loss to David Nyika during a clinch in the center of the ring. The bite didnt appear to have any teeth, and Nyika advanced to the quarterfinals by unanimous decision.

He didnt get a full mouthful, Nyika said. Luckily he had his mouth guard in, and I was a bit sweaty. … I think he tried to get my cheekbone. He probably just got a mouthful of sweat. The referee didnt see the bite, which was only picked up on television. Baalla wasnt penalized during the bout, but Nyika won handily anyway.

Tyson famously bit Evander Holyfields ear twice in 1997. Baalla wasnt as successful, but he was still ripped on social media by Nyikas fans until Nyika made a post defending Baalla on his Instagram account.

The heat of battle can bring the best AND the worst out of people, Nyika said. This is part of sport. I have nothing but respect for my opponent and can appreciate the frustration he must have felt. Nyika advanced to face Uladzislau Smiahlikau of Belarus on Friday for a place in the medal rounds. AP BSBS

