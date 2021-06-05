Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra, Ratnagiri gets first showers

The southwest monsoon arrived inMaharashtra on Saturday, bringing showers in some coastalparts of the state, an India Meteorological Department (IMD)official said.

The progress of the monsoon is as per ourexpectations, said Shubhangi Bhute, director of the IMDsregional centre.

“The southwest monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra. Ithas officially reached up to Harnai port in coastal Ratnagiridistrict and its actual line is spread till Solapur and someparts of Marathwada, followed by some parts of Telangana andAndhra Pradesh,” she said.

Advertisement

It is expected to bring showers to these regions, sheadded.

“Conditions are favourable for further advancement ofthe monsoon,” she said.

A few days back, the IMD had predicted that monsoon islikely to be normal in north and south India, above-normal incentral India and below-normal in east and northeast India.

Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June toSeptember) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely tobe 101 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a modelerror of plus or minus four per cent, it had said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)